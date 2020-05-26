Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev accepts invitation of Vladimir Putin to attend Victory Parade

    26 May 2020, 19:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation, the Akorda press service reports.

    The parties exchanged information concerning the current pandemic situation and measures taken by the countries to curb the COVID-19 spread. Besides, they debated urgent issues of bilateral cooperation and collaboration with the EAEU.

    Following the talks the President of Russia invited President Tokyev to participate as an honorary guest in the Victory Parade to be held on June 24 in Moscow.

    The invitation was kindly accepted.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    4 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    5 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024