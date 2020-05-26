Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev accepts invitation of Vladimir Putin to attend Victory Parade

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 May 2020, 19:01
President Tokayev accepts invitation of Vladimir Putin to attend Victory Parade

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation, the Akorda press service reports.

The parties exchanged information concerning the current pandemic situation and measures taken by the countries to curb the COVID-19 spread. Besides, they debated urgent issues of bilateral cooperation and collaboration with the EAEU.

Following the talks the President of Russia invited President Tokyev to participate as an honorary guest in the Victory Parade to be held on June 24 in Moscow.

The invitation was kindly accepted.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Russia   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands