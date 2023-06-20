President Tokayev: $50bn worth agreement on green hydrogen production is one of the major projects in the world

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan possesses great potential to develop green hydrogen production, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the Kazakhstan-Germany Business Forum in Astana, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«The agreement worth $50bn to produce green hydrogen was signed with SVEVIND Group. It is one of the major projects of this kind in the world. However, Kazakhstan possesses even greater potential in this field. Hydrogen production could open the door to the production of environmentally-friendly steel, aluminum, and other metals. I’m certain that with Germany’s high technological solutions and Kazakhstan’s resources we could really aim high,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

Tokayev also noted that Germany is one of the leading centers of innovation in the world.

«It (Germany) is known for setting very high standards in the field of technology and science. For our part, we strive to become a regional innovative and digital center in Eurasia. We start with a solid foundation. Kazakhstan is widely regarded as a regional center in the field of digital services. To this end, we aim to attract our German partners using different ways, including technological and digital research and startup development,» said the Kazakh President.

He also pointed out human capital cooperation, welcoming the opening of the Kazakh-German Institute of Engineering at the Caspian State University during the visit of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Aktau city tomorrow.