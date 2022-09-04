Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
4 September 2022 12:09

President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As part of his upcoming visit to Kostanay region, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to visit an operational headquarters and get familiarized with the measures taken to liquidate wildfires in the region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«In general, the situation in the region is under control. The operational headquarters led by Emergency Situations Minister Yuri Ilyin coordinates all bodies involved in liquidating the natural disaster,» reads the statement.

Earlier it was reported that a fire broken up in one of the forestries in Auliyekol district, Kostanay region, has grown into a major wildfire.


Photo: akorda.kz


