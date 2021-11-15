Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President to take part in 6th session of National Council of Public Trust

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 November 2021, 13:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to participate in the 6th session of the National Council of Pubic Trust tomorrow, November 16, Kazinform has learnt from President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

Participants of the event are expected to focus on implementation of the instructions given by the President at the previous sessions of the Council as well as to consider the proposals of its members regarding social, socioeconomic and regional development.

The session will be held virtually as many participants are expected to join from various regions of the country.

Live broadcast of the 6th session of the National Council of Public Trust will be available via the official Facebook account of AkordaPress starting from 15:00 pm Nur-Sultan time.


President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   National Public Confidence Council  
