    President to participate in ceremony of unveiling monument to Abish Kekilbaiuly

    10 October 2019, 08:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to Mangistau region on October 10, Press Secretary of the Kazakh President Berik Uali informs via his Facebook account.

    The President will participate in unveiling a monument to outstanding writer and prominent statesman Abish Kekilbaiuly and will visit the Regional Museum of History in Aktau.

    Abish Kekilbaiuly (1939-2015), native of Mangyshlak (now Mangistau) region, was famous for the translation of the novels by Guy de Maupassant «Pierre et Jean», «Une vie ou L'Humble Vérité,» Chingiz Aitmatov's story «Cranes Fly Early» and participation in translation of Leo Tolstoy's novel «War and Peace» and I.Bunin's works.

    «King Lear», «Romeo and Juliet» by Shakespeare, «Princess Turandot» by Carlo Gozzi, «On the Night of the Lunar Eclipse» by Mustai Karim, «Don Juan oder Die Liebe zur Geometrie» by Max Frisch and «Ghosst» by Henrik Ibsen were also translated by Kekilbayev and were included in the repertoires of Kazakhstani theatres.

    Abish Kekilbaiuly is the author of a collection of poems «Golden Rays» (1963) and a collection of stories «A Flock of Cloud» (1966), «Steppe Ballades» (1968), articles «Face to Face with Time», essays «Cranes», «Steppe Ballades», «Snow in March», «The Ballades of the Forgotten Years», «The End of a Legend» and «Pleiades - Constellations of Hopes.»

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

