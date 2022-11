President to meet foreign diplomats in Akorda

4 November 2022, 11:21

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, in the Akorda Palace, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will meet the heads of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda reported via Telegram.

Photo: t.me/bort_01