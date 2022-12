President to chair enlarged session of Government Dec 12

8 December 2022, 14:42

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Enlarged session of the Kazakh Government chaired by the Head of State is set to take place next week on December 12, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda’s press service.

The session will focus on the reports on achievement of key indicators of socioeconomic development of the country in 2022 and the plan of Government’s work for 2023.