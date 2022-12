President to chair Cabinet's extended meeting today

12 December 2022, 10:23

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will chair today an extended meeting of the Cabinet, Akorda press service reported via Telegram.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Chairman of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov, as well as governors of several regions will make reports at the meeting.