Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President to address SEEC meeting in Yerevan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
1 October 2019, 16:30
President to address SEEC meeting in Yerevan

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM A regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will take place in Yerevan today. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will address the meeting, according to the his Press Secretary Berik Uali.

«The meeting will be aired live on Khabar24 TV Channel at 04:50pm,» Berik Uali posted in his Facebook account.

As reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart arrived in Yerevan for the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The Head of State met with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong.

President of Kazakhstan    Armenia   Eurasian Economic Union  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region