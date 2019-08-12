Go to the main site
    President thanks outgoing senators for fruitful work

    12 August 2019, 19:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratitude to members of the Kazakh Parliament whose powers had been terminated, Kazinform reports.

    PresidentTokayev took to his official Twitter account to thank the outgoing senators fortheir fruitful work in the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    Earlier it wasreported that the Head of State had decreed to terminate the powers of severalsenators, namely Sergey Gromov, Byrganym Aitimova, Askar Beisenbayev, GeorgiyKim, Dulat Kustavletov, and Rashid Tussupbekov.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Senate Parliament
