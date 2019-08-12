Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President thanks outgoing senators for fruitful work

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 August 2019, 19:22
President thanks outgoing senators for fruitful work

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratitude to members of the Kazakh Parliament whose powers had been terminated, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev took to his official Twitter account to thank the outgoing senators for their fruitful work in the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

Earlier it was reported that the Head of State had decreed to terminate the powers of several senators, namely Sergey Gromov, Byrganym Aitimova, Askar Beisenbayev, Georgiy Kim, Dulat Kustavletov, and Rashid Tussupbekov.

President of Kazakhstan    Senate   Parliament  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11