President thanks outgoing senators for fruitful work

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratitude to members of the Kazakh Parliament whose powers had been terminated, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev took to his official Twitter account to thank the outgoing senators for their fruitful work in the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

Earlier it was reported that the Head of State had decreed to terminate the powers of several senators, namely Sergey Gromov, Byrganym Aitimova, Askar Beisenbayev, Georgiy Kim, Dulat Kustavletov, and Rashid Tussupbekov.