    President thanks everyone who helped build Astana at anniversary forum

    5 July 2023, 11:28

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to every person who contributed to the development of the Kazakh capital from builders to former mayors at the Anniversary Forum of Twin Cities: 25 Years of Astana-New Perspectives. New Opportunities on Wednesday, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    In his speech at the forum in the Kazakh capital, President Tokayev thanked mayors of the twin-cities as well as other participants for coming to Astana.

    He also greeted former mayors of the Kazakh capital, honorary citizens of the city, culture and science figures, athletes, teachers and civil servants attending the anniversary forum.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked everyone who helped build Astana that had become the bastion of Independent Kazakhstan and contributed to turning once provincial Soviet town into the modern megapolis.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

