President terminates Andrei Lukin’s powers as Senate deputy

13 January 2023, 20:12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By a presidential decree the powers of Andrei Lukin as the Deputy of the Senate of Kazakhstan have been terminated, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Born in 1961 in Tselinograd, Andrei Lukin graduated from the Tselinograd Engineering and Construction Institute, Buketov Karaganda State University.

In 2003 and 2005, Lukin served as the vice minister of industry and trade of Kazakhstan.

In 2005 and 2012, he was the deputy chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Fighting Economic and Corruption Crimes.

Between 2012 and 2014, he acted as the first deputy chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Fighting Economic and Corruption Crimes.

In 2014 and 2017, he was the deputy mayor of Astana city.

From 2017 to 2019, he acted as the deputy general prosecutor of Kazakhstan.

Photo: senate.parlam.kz