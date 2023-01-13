Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

President terminates Andrei Lukin’s powers as Senate deputy

13 January 2023, 20:12
President terminates Andrei Lukin’s powers as Senate deputy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By a presidential decree the powers of Andrei Lukin as the Deputy of the Senate of Kazakhstan have been terminated, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Born in 1961 in Tselinograd, Andrei Lukin graduated from the Tselinograd Engineering and Construction Institute, Buketov Karaganda State University.

In 2003 and 2005, Lukin served as the vice minister of industry and trade of Kazakhstan.

In 2005 and 2012, he was the deputy chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Fighting Economic and Corruption Crimes.

Between 2012 and 2014, he acted as the first deputy chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Fighting Economic and Corruption Crimes.

In 2014 and 2017, he was the deputy mayor of Astana city.

From 2017 to 2019, he acted as the deputy general prosecutor of Kazakhstan.

Photo: senate.parlam.kz


Related news
Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
Over 20 laws to be revised following invalidation of Law on Elbasy
Kazakh Senate to have new faces – Speaker Ashimbayev
Теги:
Read also
Japan keen on further strengthening of multifaceted coop with Kazakhstan
EAEU's agricultural output rises by 5.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
Kazakh men's ice hockey team defeats Hungary at FISU 2023 World University Games
116 fresh coronavirus and COVID pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan
Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
Tokayev addresses ‘Voice of Global South’ virtual summit
Kazakh PM Smailov pays working visit to Almaty region
January 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
News Partner
Popular
1 Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
2 Japan keen on further strengthening of multifaceted coop with Kazakhstan
3 EAEU's agricultural output rises by 5.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
4 January 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 116 fresh coronavirus and COVID pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

News