President tasks to take stock of unresolved issues of Kazakh-Russian cooperation

Adlet Seilkhanov
17 May 2022, 17:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a working meeting with the participation of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Head of the President's Administration Murat Nurtleu, Government members, and leadership of Samruk Kazyna, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the event, a set of issues of Kazakh-Russian trade and economic, investment, and cross-border cooperation were discussed.

Following the meeting, the President gave a number of specific tasks, in particular, the Government was instructed to take stock of unresolved issues of bilateral interaction in line with the Kazakh legislation and given the geoeconomic realities.


