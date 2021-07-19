Go to the main site
    President tasks to speed up QazVac vaccine’s registration by WHO

    19 July 2021, 17:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasks to speed up the process of registering the home-grown COVID-19 vaccine QazVac by the WHO, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Given the planned industrial production of the QazVac vaccine in September it is important to speed up its registration by the World Health Organization,» said the Head of State.

    The Health and Foreign Ministries were assigned the task.

    The President also instructed to work on promoting QazVac in third countries as part of bilateral agreements. The Government was assigned to take the issues under special control.

    Notably, a meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is taking place.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

