Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

President tasks to speed up QazVac vaccine’s registration by WHO

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 July 2021, 17:20
President tasks to speed up QazVac vaccine’s registration by WHO

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasks to speed up the process of registering the home-grown COVID-19 vaccine QazVac by the WHO, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Given the planned industrial production of the QazVac vaccine in September it is important to speed up its registration by the World Health Organization,» said the Head of State.

The Health and Foreign Ministries were assigned the task.

The President also instructed to work on promoting QazVac in third countries as part of bilateral agreements. The Government was assigned to take the issues under special control.

Notably, a meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is taking place.


Coronavirus   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   QazVac  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana