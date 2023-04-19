Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President tasks to modernize Ekibastuz Thermal Power Plant on time

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 April 2023, 11:59
President tasks to modernize Ekibastuz Thermal Power Plant on time Фото: primeminister.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked to ensure timely modernization of the Ekibastuz Thermal Power Plant, Kazinform reports.

«The modernization of the Ekibastuz Thermal Power Plant is a priority issue. The government and the regional akimat must ensure timely launch of the first power generation unit at the GRES-1, and construction of two new units at the GRES-2,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting devoted to the socio-economic development of the country.

«As for the modernization of the Ekibastuz Thermal Power Plant and preparation for the next heating season, all plans must be implemented fully and right on time,» he added.

In November 2022, state of emergency was announced in Ekibastuz town of Pavlodar region, after a number of boilers went out of service at the local thermal power plant. The accident occurred when nighttime temperatures dropped below -25°C. 42 residential buldings, 90 private houses and several social facilities were cut off heating. On December 8, the administration of Ekibastuz city took a decision to lift the state of emergency, after heat supply was restored in all multi-apartment residential buildings.

Pavlodar region   Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
