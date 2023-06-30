Go to the main site
    President tasks Interior Ministry to accelerate digitalization

    30 June 2023, 12:44

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has chaired today a meeting of the board of the Internal Affairs Ministry, Kazinform reports.

    One of the questions on agenda was digitalization of the Ministry’s activity in all its areas and in all regions.

    «I have just heard some reports and set a task to ramp up digitalization in all areas of the Ministry, in all the regions. Digitalization is a serious tool of ensuring transparency of police officers’ work and raising their effectiveness. At my instruction, the Commission on Reforming the Law-Enforcement System has drafted a bill on optimization of criminal and criminal procedure legislation,» the President said.

    He called on to simplify the work of pretrial investigating officers and investigators, freeing them from unnecessary duplicate procedures and excessive paperwork.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan
