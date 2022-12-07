President tasks Government to analyze faults committed during preparation for heating season

7 December 2022, 09:43

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov reported to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the course of repair works carried out in the city of Ekibastuz, Pavlodar region, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

The measures taken by the Government enabled to move out the city of the critical condition. First Vice Prime Minister Roman Sklyar heads the local operational headquarters, Sklyar said.

The Head of State tasked the Government to thoroughly analyze the faults committed during the preparation of the city for the heating period. The Government was also commissioned to take certain steps to drastically change the current poor situation both in Ekibastuz and in other settlements.

Besides, the President charged to address the issues related to the privatized energy assets and responsibility of their owners.

Kassym-Jomart stressed that the entire work of the Government and law-enforcement structures have been under his personal control.

Photo: akorda.kz