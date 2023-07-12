President tasks Government, Mangistau authorities to promptly address drinking water shortage problem

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the Government and administration of Mangistau region to address drinking water shortage problem in the region as soon as possible after a resident of Munaily district raised the clean water shortage problem in the region, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

According to the Government, the situation deteriorates in summer period, as the volume of water shortage reaches 77,200 cubic meters per day.

One of the solutions to the problem is to increase daily capacities of the Kaspiy Desalination Plant by 20,000 cubic meters, as the region’s population grows annually. This will let provide the residents of Munaily district and Kuryk village of Karakiya district with clean water and fully cover the water deficit. The Government will allocate 5.6 billion tenge for this purpose.

Besides, new desalination plants are under construction in the region today.