President tasks Cabinet to audit activity of Social Health Insurance Fund

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 April 2023, 14:25
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced that the activity of the Social Health Insurance Fund is not transparent, Kazinform reports.

According to him, low level of informatization resulted in a significant burden on healthcare workers. «The work of the regional commissions of the Social Health Insurance Fund is not transparent. The number of expensive diagnostic services has increased by 11 times,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said today at the meeting on the country’s socio-economic development.

The Head of State tasked the Cabinet and the governors to audit the activity of the Fund’s regional branches. «At the end of 2022, hospitals of the country faced shortage of funds. Corruption risks still persist in pharmacological support, which is explained by an ineffective planning system,» he pointed out.


