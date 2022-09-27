Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President takes part in campaign of eco activists
27 September 2022, 14:50

President takes part in campaign of eco activists

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Together with young eco activists in Turkistan region the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, planted a tree at the Botanical Garden.

During the meeting the President noted that patriotism starts with fair labor, Kazinform reports quoting the official Telegram Channel of the President’s press service.

«The coming generation is our hope, future of the country. My main goal is to open a way for the youth,» the President added.



Фото:t.me/bort_01



