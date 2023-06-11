Go to the main site
    President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region

    11 June 2023, 13:30

    ASTANA. KAIZNFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev observed fire-affected areas in Abai region during a helicopter tour, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

    Vice Minister of Emergencies Marat Kuldikov and the region’s Governor Nurlan Urankhayev reported to the President on the current situation and the measures taken to liquidate the fire consequences.

    The total area of the fire is around 60,000 hectares.

    300 specialized vehicles, around 1,500 people and 11 helicopters are battling the fire as of now.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

