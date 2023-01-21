President surveys aftermath of burst main in Rudny

RUDNY. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev familiarized with the aftermath of a burst main in Rudny during his working trip to Kostanay region, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

He also heard a report from the authorities of the region on the progress of repair works.

Given that the state of the heat distribution network both countrywide and in the region is alarming, President Tokayev tasked the Government to carefully prepare for the winter season, especially in the spring-summer period, calling it a priority.

He stressed that the degree of wear of the network is extremely high up to 70-80% and in some areas up to 90%.



