    President suggests using CICA as platform for global mediation and peacemaking

    21 September 2022, 10:53

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offers to use the platform of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia for global mediation and peacemaking, Kazinform reports.

    «We must move from simply responding to global challenges and crises to preventing and better predicting emerging trends and integrating our assessments into strategic planning and policymaking. For this very purpose, Kazakhstan proposed 30 years ago the idea of convening the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). In the context of new challenges and threats we hope to transform CICA into a full-fledged international organization at the upcoming summit in October in Astana to contribute to global mediation and peace-making,» the Kazakh President said at the General Debates of the UN General Assembly’s 77th session.

    The CICA Summit is slated for October 12-13, 2022 in the capital of Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    UN President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
