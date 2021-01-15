Go to the main site
    President suggests reducing electoral threshold for political parties to Majilis

    15 January 2021, 11:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «It is necessary to reduce the electoral threshold for political parties to the Majilis from 7% to 5%,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the joint session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    «It is high time to take such a decision as this norm stimulates legislatively the registered parties to take part in the forthcoming elections,» the Head of State noted.

    As earlier reported, the 1st session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation kicked off in Kazakh capital.

    Recall that today President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is taking part in the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of the VII convocation.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    President of Kazakhstan Parliament Elections in Kazakhstan
