President suggests reducing electoral threshold for political parties to Majilis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «It is necessary to reduce the electoral threshold for political parties to the Majilis from 7% to 5%,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the joint session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«It is high time to take such a decision as this norm stimulates legislatively the registered parties to take part in the forthcoming elections,» the Head of State noted.

As earlier reported, the 1st session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation kicked off in Kazakh capital.

