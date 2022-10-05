Go to the main site
    President stresses importance of preserving paleontological site ‘Goose Flight’ in Pavlodar

    5 October 2022, 18:20

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying a working visit to Pavlodar region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During his meeting with residents of Pavlodar region, the Kazakh Head of State noted that Pavlodar city’s calling card is the country’s longest embankment. He went on to note that it is not only a place to rest but also the city’s center of cultural life, calling for more such attraction sites.

    «The embankment has an intact site with the world’s largest accumulation of remains of Neogene animals ‘Goose Flight’. It is important to preserve this paleontological site that is unique by global standards. Such objects will strengthen the symbolic capital of the city and attract tourists,» said the President.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Pavlodar region
