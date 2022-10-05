Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President stresses importance of preserving paleontological site ‘Goose Flight’ in Pavlodar

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 October 2022, 18:20
President stresses importance of preserving paleontological site ‘Goose Flight’ in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying a working visit to Pavlodar region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During his meeting with residents of Pavlodar region, the Kazakh Head of State noted that Pavlodar city’s calling card is the country’s longest embankment. He went on to note that it is not only a place to rest but also the city’s center of cultural life, calling for more such attraction sites.

«The embankment has an intact site with the world’s largest accumulation of remains of Neogene animals ‘Goose Flight’. It is important to preserve this paleontological site that is unique by global standards. Such objects will strengthen the symbolic capital of the city and attract tourists,» said the President.

Photo: silkadv.com



Pavlodar region  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events