Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 458.69 eur/kzt 501.3

    rub/kzt 6.52 cny/kzt 68.04
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President stresses importance of completing aviation hub construction in Shymkent

    1 February 2023, 15:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with SCAT airline President Vladimir Denisov, discussing the main results of the company’s work in 2022 as well as the development plans for the period ahead, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the meeting, the Kazakh President was informed about the airline’s aircraft fleet and route network expansion till 2030.

    Tokayev was also briefed on the construction of an air terminal complex and the measures to develop an aviation hub airport in Shymkent.

    The Kazakh Head of State commended SCAT’s activity, voicing support for the company’s development strategy.

    He attached attention on the importance of completing the construction of the aviation hub in Shymkent, ensuring competitiveness of air transport in the region, and increasing service delivery.


    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Construction Transport Kazakhstan Shymkent
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Head of State visits newly constructed clinic in Sarykemer village in Zhambyl region
    13,000 apartments built in Atyrau region within 2 years
    Kazakhstan eyes construction of gas refineries
    Astana should become conformable city to live in – Tokayev
    Popular
    1 February 5. Today's Birthdays
    2 Cooperation in field of education with Kazakhstan discussed in Bulgaria
    3 Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
    4 Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
    5 Arina Altukhova of Kazakhstan hauls gold at ISSF World Cup in Jakarta