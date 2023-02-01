Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President stresses importance of completing aviation hub construction in Shymkent

1 February 2023, 15:35
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with SCAT airline President Vladimir Denisov, discussing the main results of the company’s work in 2022 as well as the development plans for the period ahead, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, the Kazakh President was informed about the airline’s aircraft fleet and route network expansion till 2030.

Tokayev was also briefed on the construction of an air terminal complex and the measures to develop an aviation hub airport in Shymkent.

The Kazakh Head of State commended SCAT’s activity, voicing support for the company’s development strategy.

He attached attention on the importance of completing the construction of the aviation hub in Shymkent, ensuring competitiveness of air transport in the region, and increasing service delivery.


Photo: akorda.kz


