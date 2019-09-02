Go to the main site
    President: Stop wasting National Fund money

    2 September 2019, 14:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged the Government to stop wasting the National Fund money on current problems, Kazinform reports.

    «It is high time to stop using the National Fund money to solve current problems,» President Tokayev said delivering his State-of-the-Nation Address at the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers.

    The Kazakh President stressed that the National Fund had been created for the upcoming generations. He urged to channel its funds only into the programs and projects aimed at shaping Kazakhstan’s competitive economy.

    The Government was instructed together with the National Bank to map out a proposal on efficient use of the National Fund money till yearend.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan State of the Nation Address 2019
