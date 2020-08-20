Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President starts working trip to Turkestan rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
20 August 2020, 12:04
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is in Turkestan region on a working trip, Kazinform cites the President’s Press Secretary Barik Uali’s Facebook page.

According to the Facebook post, the President is to inspect the clean-up of the Sardobinsk dam disaster, housing construction for affected people, as well as to hold a meeting with local people.

The President’s next stop is Arys town, where he is to examine the military unit’s rebuilding after last year’s explosion, as well as newly built and repaired houses and the reconstructed railway station.

The Head of State’s working trip is set to end with a visit to the city of Turkestan, where he will be reported on Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi restoration works as well as pay a visit to the Visit-center and the new park Zhibek zholy.


President of Kazakhstan    Turkestan region  
