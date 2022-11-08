President speaks on construction of oil terminal in Atyrau region at meeting with local public

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Expanding the capacity of oil storage facilities is a topical issue for Kazakhstan. Today we have to export our oil immediately, as required by technology. Halting production is unacceptable. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it at a meeting with the public of Atyrau region today, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State mentioned China’s experience in this area.«Large oil terminals are operating in China, which let meet the country’s internal demand in oil for 3-4 months,» he said.

The President commissioned KazMunayGas company to consider an issue of building an oil terminal in Atyrau region. The ministry of energy was assigned to hold talks with the large oil produces on this issue.



