Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President speaks on construction of oil terminal in Atyrau region at meeting with local public

8 November 2022, 11:07
President speaks on construction of oil terminal in Atyrau region at meeting with local public
8 November 2022, 11:07

President speaks on construction of oil terminal in Atyrau region at meeting with local public

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Expanding the capacity of oil storage facilities is a topical issue for Kazakhstan. Today we have to export our oil immediately, as required by technology. Halting production is unacceptable. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it at a meeting with the public of Atyrau region today, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State mentioned China’s experience in this area.«Large oil terminals are operating in China, which let meet the country’s internal demand in oil for 3-4 months,» he said.

The President commissioned KazMunayGas company to consider an issue of building an oil terminal in Atyrau region. The ministry of energy was assigned to hold talks with the large oil produces on this issue.


Related news
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Read also
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News