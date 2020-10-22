Go to the main site
    President slams barbaric treatment of animals and nature in Kazakhstan

    22 October 2020, 14:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has urged Kazakhstanis to change their attitude towards the environment, Kazinform reports.

    Addressing the fourth session of the National Public Confidence Council, the Head of State called on the people of Kazakhstan to change their attitude to the environment and reshape the ecological culture in general.

    The President reminded that this year Kazakhstan has witnessed barbaric incidents of animal cruelty and inhumane treatment of the environment. He also emphasized that all regions of the country have ecological problems and this is alarming.

    According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, our attitude towards the environment needs to change and it is high time to do something about it.

    He also urged to develop ecological tourism and develop national natural reserves, adding that volunteers can help shape the progressive ecological agenda and solve pressing ecological problems.

    Today President Tokayev has chaired the fourth session of the National Public Confidence Council in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

