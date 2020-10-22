Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Environment

President slams barbaric treatment of animals and nature in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 October 2020, 14:04
President slams barbaric treatment of animals and nature in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has urged Kazakhstanis to change their attitude towards the environment, Kazinform reports.

Addressing the fourth session of the National Public Confidence Council, the Head of State called on the people of Kazakhstan to change their attitude to the environment and reshape the ecological culture in general.

The President reminded that this year Kazakhstan has witnessed barbaric incidents of animal cruelty and inhumane treatment of the environment. He also emphasized that all regions of the country have ecological problems and this is alarming.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, our attitude towards the environment needs to change and it is high time to do something about it.

He also urged to develop ecological tourism and develop national natural reserves, adding that volunteers can help shape the progressive ecological agenda and solve pressing ecological problems.

Today President Tokayev has chaired the fourth session of the National Public Confidence Council in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.


President of Kazakhstan    Environment  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023