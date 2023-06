President signs law regarding EAEU common electricity market

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the ratification of the Protocol to introduce changes to the Agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union of May 29, 2014, regarding the formation of a common electricity market, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

