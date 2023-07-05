Go to the main site
    President signs law on Semipalatinsk nuclear safety zone

    5 July 2023, 21:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State signed the laws on the Semipalatinsk nuclear safety zone and introduction changes and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of the Semipalatinsk nuclear safety zone, ecology, and electric power industry, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    According to the laws’ regulations, it is envisaged to create a Semipalatinsk nuclear safety zone in the former Semipalatinsk nuclear test site.

    The zone is to be created in order to ensure nuclear and radiation safety, as well as rehabilitation of the territory of the former nuclear test site for its gradual return to economic turnover.

    Contaminated areas determined following a comprehensive environmental survey and state environmental examination are set to be included in the specialized zone.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

