President signs law on public services

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the law aimed at improvement of the legislation on public services, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

«The Head of State has signed the Law «On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on public service delivery, aimed at improvement of the legislation on public services,» a press release reads.