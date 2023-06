President signs law on products circulation within Eurasian Economic Union

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State has signed the law ratifying the Agreement on circulation of products within the Eurasian Economic Union, requirements for which are not outlined in the technical regulations of the Union, and the rules to ensure safety of products, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

