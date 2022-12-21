President signs law on geodesy, cartography, and spatial data

21 December 2022, 17:39

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Geodesy, Cartography, and Spatial Data, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Law of Kazakhstan in introduction of changes and additions to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan regarding geodesy, cartography, and spatial data has been signed as well.

The texts of the laws shall be published in the press.