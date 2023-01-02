Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Laws, decrees, orders

President signs decree transferring Ecology Ministry’s certain functions to Industry Ministry

2 January 2023, 14:08
President signs decree transferring Ecology Ministry’s certain functions to Industry Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree on measures to further improve the system of public administration, Kazinform cites Akorda.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources is restructured into the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, transferring functions and powers in the sphere of state geological survey of subsoil, and reproduction of mineral resources to the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

The Decree takes effect since the day of its signature.


Related news
Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office restructured into Government Staff
President signs decree regarding Constitutional Court’s activity and staff
Mongolian president issues decree to rebuild ancient capital
Теги:
Read also
Amendments on corruption control and enhancing security of persons entitled to state protection signed
President signs amendments on harsher punishment for environmental offence and vandalism signs
Kazakh President signs legislative amendments on preserving Kazakh dog breeds
Head of State signs law on flora
Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office restructured into Government Staff
President signs decree regarding Constitutional Court’s activity and staff
President signs law on development of agglomerations
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev condoles with Pontiff Francis over passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
News Partner
Popular
1 Unemployment rate below national average in E Kazakhstan rgn
2 Daily COVID-19 case count drops in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office restructured into Government Staff
4 President signs decree transferring Ecology Ministry’s certain functions to Industry Ministry
5 President signs decree regarding Constitutional Court’s activity and staff

News