    President signs decree to dissolve Majilis

    19 January 2023, 16:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Head of State signed the Decree on dissolution of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the seventh convocation and early elections of the deputies of the Majilis, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The President decreed to dissolve the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament of the seventh convocation in accordance with the subparagraph 2) of the Article 44, paragraph 1 of the Article 63 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Article 85 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan».

    The early elections of the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament are slated for March 19, 2023.

    The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be responsible for proper organization and holding of the early elections of the deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.

    The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, akims (mayors) of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as akims (governors) of the regions are tasked to take all necessary measures to ensure organizational, material and technical and financial support of the early elections of the deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Parliament Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
