    President signs decree on Ulttyq Qurultay

    15 June 2022, 12:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a Decree on The Presidential Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress), Kazinform learned from the Akorda Press Service.

    The Presidential National Qurultay is an advisory body whose main goal is to elaborate ideas and steps on further development of national consolidation process.

    The objectives of the Ulttyq Qurultay are:

    – elaboration and submission of initiatives on development of public consolidation, promotion and strengthening of nationwide values.

    – ensuring constructive dialogue between society, political parties, NGOs and governmental structures.

    The Ulttyq Qurultay consists of its Chairman, two deputy chairpersons, members and a secretary.

    The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is the Chairman of the National Qurultay.

    State advisors are the deputy chairpersons of the Ulttyq Qurultay.


    Ulttyq Qurultay
