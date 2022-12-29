Go to the main site
    President signs changes to law on courts with jurors

    29 December 2022, 21:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan introducing changes to the Code of Criminal Procedure regarding an expansion of the categories of cases brought before courts with jurors, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The draft law was developed as part of the implementation of the Kazakh Head of State’s address of March 16, 2022, aiming at improving the criminal procedural law regulating proceedings with the precipitation of jurors.

    As Abdrashit Zhukenov earlier said, chair of the judicial board on criminal cases of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan, the draft law aims at expanding the categories of cases brought before courts with jurors by transferring them 13 elements of serious and less serious crimes starting from January 1, 2024.

    In general, 44 elements of crime will be under the jurisdiction of the court with the participation of jurors.
