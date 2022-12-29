Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Laws, decrees, orders

President signs changes to law on courts with jurors

29 December 2022, 21:39
President signs changes to law on courts with jurors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan introducing changes to the Code of Criminal Procedure regarding an expansion of the categories of cases brought before courts with jurors, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The draft law was developed as part of the implementation of the Kazakh Head of State’s address of March 16, 2022, aiming at improving the criminal procedural law regulating proceedings with the precipitation of jurors.

As Abdrashit Zhukenov earlier said, chair of the judicial board on criminal cases of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan, the draft law aims at expanding the categories of cases brought before courts with jurors by transferring them 13 elements of serious and less serious crimes starting from January 1, 2024.

In general, 44 elements of crime will be under the jurisdiction of the court with the participation of jurors.


Related news
Kazakhstan ratifies agreements with Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan on elimination of emergency situations
President signs law on geodesy, cartography, and spatial data
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov loses at ATP tournament in Australia
New Mayor of Pavlodar city appointed
President signs law on transport and subsoil use
Yulia Putintseva fails at the start of United Cup tournament in Australia
President appoints Commander-in-Chief of Air Defense Forces
State Counsellor Erlan Karin attends KazISS Academic Council’s meeting
Tokayev receives Constitutional Court Chair Elmira Azimova
Kazakhstan's Ambassador to France Gulssara Arystankulova gets new appointment
News Partner
Popular
1 Another earthquake strikes southeast of Almaty
2 Earthquake tremors felt in Almaty
3 Strong regions, strong country: how three new regions in Kazakhstan emerge
4 Kazakhstan confirms 263 more COVID cases
5 December 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

News