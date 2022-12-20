Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President sets tasks aimed at monetary policy’s effective implementation

20 December 2022, 16:10
President sets tasks aimed at monetary policy’s effective implementation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Head of State was briefed on the preliminary results of the National Bank’s monetary policy in January-November 2022.

Tokayev was also informed about the situation in the foreign and domestic markets, inflation trend and forecast, as well as the state of gold reserves.

During the meeting, it was noted that the measures carried out by the Bank provide positive results such as rising deposits in the tenge to a historic high, stabilization of the monetary market, and expansion of lending to the economy.

The Kazakh President also heard the outcomes of the study on the importance of the digital tenge’s introduction. According to Pirmatov, the platform with market participants, real consumers, and trade and service enterprises has been successfully tested. Once introduced, access to cashless payments, transparency of government spending, and creation of opportunities for innovative financial products are to be in place.

The National Bank’s Chairman pointed out that the introduction of the digital tenge is to be realized in three stages before 2025. The Head of State set instructions to further carry out the project.

Following the meeting, the President set tasks aimed at an effective implementation of the monetary policy.

Photo: akorda.kz
Related news
President Tokayev briefed on main areas of government’s work for 2023
Tokayev meets with Competition Protection and Development Agency Chairman Marat Omarov
President condoles over death of Kazakh artist Bulat Ayukhanov
Теги:
Read also
Kazinform’s article placed 3rd at first-ever Silk Road Global News Awards
President Tokayev meets with Chair of Atameken NCE’s Presidium Raimbek Batalov
Central Asia’s regional identity is at the stage of formation – Kyrgyz Sec of State Suyunbek Kasmambetov
Media contribute to governments’ transparency and accountability – ex-President of Türkiye Abdullah Gül
Kazakh President receives Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States
Kazakhstan to launch large-scale program on heating networks modernization in 2023
Central Asian countries should strengthen ties in all areas – State Counsellor Karin
Kazakh President calls for expanding cultural-humanitarian coop in CA
News Partner
Popular
1 President Tokayev to pay state visit to Uzbekistan
2 Astana Qazaqstan Development Team presents its 2023 roster
3 Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in Slovak city of Banska Bystrica
4 Head of State congratulates Amir of Qatar on excellent arrangement of 2022 World Cup
5 Head of State receives Halyk Bank leadership

News