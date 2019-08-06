President sets several tasks to PM regarding restoration works in Arys

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Prime Minister Askar Mamin today, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

The Head of State was reported on thecourse of restoration works in Arys and construction of social facilities inTurkestan. Besides, the President was informed about attraction of foreigninvestments, development of integration processes within the Eurasian EconomicUnion and preparation for the Kazakh-Russian Inter-Regional Forum scheduled for 2020 in Kokshetau, a pressrelease reads.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned the Prime Minister toensure effective implementation of the instructions given at the Government’senlarged sitting as well as timely and quality completion of all restoration worksin Arys.

At the end of the meeting, Askar Maminwas given a number of tasks regarding improvement of the socio-economic situationin the country.



